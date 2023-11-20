Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 Promo Released: Watch

Rick and Morty is reaching the final few episodes of its run for Season 7, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 7! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been a wild one so far as it has been primarily focused on Rick before then further involving Morty. But one thing that has been missing from the new season across the board is interactions with the rest of the Smith Family. This has thankfully begun to change in the season's final episodes, and seems to continue with the first look at what's next.

Rick and Morty Season 7 has been fairly light on Summer outside of a few lines here and there, and hopefully that's going to change as the promo for the next episode teases Summer will be front and center. Paying off the quick glimpse of a buffed up Summer in the opening credits for the season the promo for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 teases that Morty and Summer's dynamic with Rick will be at the center of what's going on in the next episode. Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, November 26th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer"! pic.twitter.com/qKekyx8ipZ — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 20, 2023

When to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 is titled "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer," and it will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, November 26th at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one." With Rick and Morty Season 7 pushing the rest of the Smith family to the sidelines for the first half of the season, it seems like we'll finally see more of Summer for the first real time in this batch of episodes overall.

As Rick and Morty rounds out the final episodes of the season, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty's next Season 7 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!