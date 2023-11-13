Rick and Morty Season 7 Finally Brings Back Rick Prime and Evil Morty

Rick and Morty Season 7 finally paid off some of the series' biggest cliffhangers with the return of both Evil Morty and Rick Prime with the newest episode of the series! Evil Morty was Rick and Morty's first recurring antagonist that had been built up with a few appearances across seasons, but was last seen at the end of Season 5. He was then replaced by the debut of Rick Prime, Rick's ultimate nemesis, in Season 6, so fans were more expecting to see Rick Prime return as the next major focus for Rick's journey going forward in the new season.

But Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 shook things up in a huge way by not only bringing back Rick Prime, but also brought Evil Morty back to the series. This was the first time both antagonists appeared in the same episode, and it will likely be the last as it led to a final battle between Rick, Evil Morty, Morty and Rick Prime that ended with a massive death before the episode came to an end. With it, also ending a major story that's been built up for a long time.

Why Evil Morty and Rick Prime Return in Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 "Unmortricken" first follows up on Evil Morty after we last saw him at the end of Season 5. It's revealed that he's created a vacation home for himself in a strange new universe, but the upkeep was interrupted by the fact that Rick is tearing through the Central Finite Curve in order to hunt down Rick Prime. Bothered, Evil Morty then returns and actually helps Rick with some ideas of how to narrow his search down for Rick Prime. Which then ends up succeeding.

After going through a trap that caught other Ricks, Rick then figures out where Rick Prime actually is. The villain has crafted an "Omega Weapon," which is powerful enough to kill someone across all realities. It's here that a fight between Rick and Prime kicks off, with both Evil Morty and Morty helping as well. At the end of the fight, Evil Morty is the one that ultimately dealt the final blow before Rick punches Rick Prime to death.

It's likely the cap on the Rick Prime story, and Evil Morty's out in the multiverse as seemingly no longer a threat (as he wants to just be left alone), so it was the biggest Rick and Morty episode yet. What did you think of Rick Prime and Evil Morty's returns in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!