Rick and Morty Producer Confirms Work Has Started on Season 8

Rick and Morty Season 6 might just be hitting Adult Swim in a little under a week from now, but one of the producers behind the series has confirmed that early production work has already started on Season 8 of the series! When Rick and Morty was announced to be picked up for a massive 70 episode order ahead of the fourth season of the series, there were some questions over whether or not this would lead to less of a wait in between new episodes. Fans have seen the fruits of these efforts so far, and the team behind the series is steadily moving forward without any signs of slowing down.

Ahead of Rick and Morty Season 6's premiere fans have gotten updates on Season 7 of the series, but in a recent interview with Inverse celebrating the upcoming episodes, showrunner Scott Marder and producer James Siciliano revealed that work on Season 8 has already begun in the writer's room as Season 6 and Season 7 have moved onto other stages of development within the production. In fact, the team behind the series are hoping to keep up with the schedule of one new season a year.

When opening up about the workload the Rick and Morty team is currently dealing with, Sicilliano revealed that they are juggling quite a few seasons of the series at once, "There's an unbelievable amount that we have going on. I don't know how much we could talk about, but as far as the production, we have Season 6 coming out, and Season 7 in production. We have the writers' room for Season 8 going. So that's about 20 episodes in some form of production, and the new season that we're breaking." Marder further stamped this with the promise that, they will "have a season of the show every year from this point forward."

This increased speed and potential further story connectivity in between each new episode of the series definitely makes the wait for each new season tougher than ever, but thankfully Rick and Morty Season 6 will be premiering on Adult Swim on September 4th at 11:00EST.

