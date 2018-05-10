‘Rick and Morty’ Renewed for 70 More Episodes

Fans of Rick and Morty were delivered some great news today from co-creator Justin Roiland, who took to Twitter to reveal that the series had been renewed for 70 more episodes by Cartoon Network. With the previous seasons each consisting of 10 episodes, this potentially amounts to seven new seasons.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

The news was revealed with the above drawing, which warned fans not to pester him about when the new episodes will debut. This is likely a reference to the highly-anticipated Season 4, which has yet to earn a premiere date.

Co-creator Dan Harmon also alerted fans to the news, though his Instagram post was far more vague about what the future held for the series.

In the post, Roiland appears in Harmon’s shower and claims he has to leave so he can get back to work, something that they apparently both must do. The mention of a renewal or amount of episodes isn’t discussed, so many fans were unaware what the post was alluding to.

Fans have been curious about the fourth season of the series, which seems to be a given based on the fervent following the show has achieved, though Harmon has tried to warn fans that the premiere is still a long ways off.

“I don’t want any Rick and Morty fan hearing that and going like, ‘Harmon’s on Smith’s podcast and he’s talking about how it’s great how he takes as much time off as he wants,’” Harmon shared earlier this year on Kevin Smith’s Smodcast. “The reason why we’re not working on Rick and Morty right now ain’t because I figured out that I don’t need to impress you (laughs). It’s a little something called contract negotiations, and it’s gotten complicated this time around.”

These comments could possibly imply that the 70 new episodes confirmed by Roiland include Season 4. Were the creators only just now beginning work on the new season, it’s possible they won’t be seen until 2019.

Are you looking forward to more Rick and Morty? Let us know in the comments below!