Rick and Morty Team Thinks Season 6 Is the Show's Strongest Yet

Rick and Morty is on the horizon at last with season six. Following the show's 2021 comeback, all eyes are on Adult Swim to see what its team has in store for the hit comedy. Of course, no one knows what's coming better than Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. And in a recent chat, the creators said they believe season six will be the show's strongest to date.

The executives opened up about the series recently while speaking at a roundtable including ScreenRant. It was there press learned Roiland feels the show's stability behind the scenes helped make season six better than planned.

"I think now we're kind of all back to a bit more of stable footing and normality and consistency, just quality across the season. There's a few dips here and there, but like overall, I think it's a pretty solid season that will rank up there in what are the best seasons, I'm hoping," the creator shared.

At this point, fans don't know what is coming with season six, but they know it will go live on September 4th. Netizens have also been told the season will involve an apocalyptic event known as Wormaggedon. A slew of teasers for Rick and Morty have highlighted the threat, and it comes at the behest of several space worms. These creatures are surely going to give Rick a headache when season six drops, and for all we know, Wormaggedon could be the least of the scientist's worries.

Rick and Morty season six is set to launch on Adult Swim starting September 4th. You can catch the show's current seasons on HBO Max.

Are you excited to see Rick and Morty return to Adult Swim? What do you hope to see in season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.