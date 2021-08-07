Rick and Morty Writers Wrap on Season 7

✖

The writing team behind Rick and Morty are celebrating their wrap on the seventh season of the series! Adult Swim invested heavily in Rick and Morty when they had announced back in 2018 that the series was now renewed for 70 episodes. With the fourth and fifth seasons of the series releasing since this initial announcement, both showrunner Scott Marder and co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have all made reference to the fact that work on the sixth and seventh season was already in full swing by the time this fifth season started airing earlier this Summer.

Now it appears that writing work on the seventh season has wrapped as Rick and Morty writer Cody Ziglar took to Twitter to celebrate with the following, "That’s a friggin’ wrap on Rick & Morty season 7. We all stared into the abyss & saw the face of God & It was a Gundam." So with the fifth season coming to an end with just a few more episodes, it's great to see that work on the following seasons is already well underway. This could mean less of a wait between each new season!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty fans had become adjusted to the long wait times in between each new season of the series, but this 70 episode renewal seems to have tightened the schedule quite a bit. Not only has this been seen through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the brief year long wait between the end of the fourth season and the start of the fifth, Harmon and the rest of the team have been noting throughout the past year about work on future seasons like Season 7.

Barring any major unforeseen complications in the future, this likely means that the wait for Season 6 and Season 7 will be nowhere near as long as the wait was between the first four seasons. This is on top of new extra additions to the franchise such as the additional anime shorts now confirmed to be in the works, and fun collaborative promotional videos and materials with Adult Swim. There's lots more to come!

You can find Rick and Morty's first four seasons now streaming on HBO Max, and the first episode of Season 5 completely for free on YouTube (and the rest of the season streaming with Adult Swim as long as you have a cable subscription). But what do you think hearing writing work has already been completed on Rick and Morty's seventh season? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!