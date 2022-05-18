✖

Adult Swim has never shied away from its big plans for Rick and Morty, and fans were reminded as much today thanks to a an all-new series announcement. According to Warner Bros. Discovery's upfronts event today, the network shared its plans to release a new Rick and Morty show. And this time, the project will bring the comedy's anime shorts to life with a full series order.

According to Variety, Rick and Morty: The Anime has been officially handed a series order by Adult Swim and HBO Max. The show will feature ten episodes and be overseen by Takashi Sano. The director is the one who handled Rick and Morty's now-viral anime shorts in the past, after all. So if you haven't seen "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)", you can check them out on Youtube to get a feel for what this show will offer.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano shared in a new statement regarding the series order. "It's such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

READ MORE: Rick and Morty Writer Shares Special Season 8 Update | Adult Swim to Host Rick and Morty Season 5 Marathon Soon

As you can imagine, Rick and Morty fans weren't expecting this series order, but they are far from upset. The comedy's anime shorts have been met with universal praise, after all. Rick and Morty season five even leaned into a number of anime nods and tropes (Voltron, anyone?) as a treat for audiences. Now, the arrival of a full-blown Rick and Morty anime is just around the corner. The same cannot be said for season six of the main series, however. Adult Swim has yet to reveal when the original series will return with new episodes, but a recent update from Rick and Morty's crew confirmed work has already started on season eight.

What do you make of this big series order? Will you be checking out Rick and Morty's full-on anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.