Rick and Morty Report Details the Show's Banked Scripts

Rick and Morty is getting ready for its highest-profile launch yet. The Adult Swim hit will bring season seven to life this fall, and all eyes are on Rick's family ahead of the premiere. After all, Rick and Morty season seven will mark the show's first outing without co-creator Justin Roiland in tow. And according to a new interview, the show's crew has banked plenty of future content since Roiland exited the series.

The update comes from Premiere FR as the publication had the chance to speak with the Adult Swim team behind Rick and Morty. During a chat at Annecy, it was there the execs revealed what kind of content Rick and Morty banked after Roiland exited the show but before the WGA strike began.

According to the report, Rick and Morty season eight is fully written and ready to be animated. There is a good chance the season is well into production now with animators, and as for season nine, that is where things get tricky. It turns out the following season was partially written before the WGA strike was called. As such, the staff hasn't made any additional progress on Rick and Morty's ninth season, but the Adult Swim execs are eager to see its scripts through once the strikes ends.

Of course, reports have long said Rick and Morty will run for at least ten seasons, and more could follow. This is because Adult Swim loaded Rick and Morty with a massive episode order in 2018. The program approved 70 new episodes of the series which Dan Harmon and Roiland created together. Since then, Rick and Morty has become a global force, and its new season has the eyes of millions upon it.

After all, there are many fans eager to see how Rick and Morty will fair without Roiland around. The co-creator oversaw the show through season six, and Roiland also voiced its two main characters. However, Roiland found himself removed from his hit series on Hulu and Adult Swim this year after reports unearthed his arrest in 2020 for domestic abuse. The reports sparked a wave within the industry as colleagues shared how they were harassed by Roiland as well. While the actor's criminal cast was eventually dismissed, his reputation in Hollywood was wrecked. At this time, Rick and Morty has not revealed the voice actors who will play the show's titular characters come season seven, but we should find out shortly.

