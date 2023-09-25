Rick and Morty Fans Are Loving Rick and Morty's New Voices So Far
Rick and Morty fans share their first reactions to Rick and Morty's new voices for Season 7.
Rick and Morty Season 7 will be replacing Justin Roiland as the main voice actor for its titular duo, and fans are loving what they have heard from the new voices for them so far with the first real look at the new episodes! Rick and Morty Season 7 will be premiering on Adult Swim this October, and one of the big questions leading into the new episodes was how the team behind the series was going to replace co-creator and main voice star Roiland. Previously revealing that the team was seeking out soundalikes for the new episodes, fans have now gotten their first idea of how this has worked out.
Rick and Morty has debuted the first full trailer for Season 7, and it features the new voices for the main duo. While the actors behind these new voices have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, fans are responding well to the new duo as they are not a dramatic departure from the way Rick and Morty sounded like in the first six seasons of the massively popular animated series.
Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans are saying about their new voices so far for Rick and Morty Season 7
They're the Same
So that Rick & Morty Season 7 trailer…#rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/rfXQW00Jz7— Princess E M M Y (@Princes30525012) September 25, 2023
Anime Fans Definitely Have Experience in this Area...
Rick & Morty getting new voices is nothing. I remember when the entire English cast of Dragon Ball Z was swapped out for new, untested actors at like the peak of the show's popularity – an incredible gamble – and yet it somehow all worked out.— Velodus (@velodus) September 25, 2023
"Perfect"
The new voice for Rick & Morty is perfect. I can barely tell the difference!#rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/eSoLcWD3Cd— PaTTWorks #GREENLIGHTVOLUME10 (@Branion7651) September 25, 2023
Here's a Great Way to Compare
The new voices for ‘RICK & MORTY’ aren't that bad. You can barely tell the difference. pic.twitter.com/xlFkq8W7D2— Zed (@ZedTeeVee) September 25, 2023
"Looking Forward to it!"
The new Voice Actors Sound Fantastic. Barely even a noticeable difference.
The new season looks absolutely unhinged and fantastic.
And now all of you can shut the fuck up about "MUHHH NEW VOICES REEEE"
Looking forward to it!!! #RickAndMorty #Rick #Morty #adultswim https://t.co/EzB12Hglwq— crashsmash01 (@crashsmash01) September 25, 2023
Not Wrong
proof rick & morty’s voices arent hard to do bc they literally sound exactly the same lmaooo https://t.co/jaqa4i0ABq— ben (@cowboyspidey) September 25, 2023
"Spot On"
Honestly? The new Rick & Morty voices sound great. Morty is spot on and Rick just needs a little tuning in some areas and then it'll be perfect.— BoneShackles (@TheBoneShackles) September 25, 2023
"Just a Slight Difference"
The new voices of Rick & Morty have arrived & they are pretty good, just a slight difference. #rickAndMorty #mondaythoughts https://t.co/88o1Ujj5PT— Adam Moore (@ADDMOORE_) September 25, 2023
People Have Been Kind in Response So Far
I thought the Youtube comments about the recast Rick & Morty voices would be a shitshow (because, let's face it, their fandom is a shitshow), but people were upbeat about them. Didn't expect that.— Matt (@brightloud) September 25, 2023
Changes in the Right Direction
Compared to the raspiness and slightly lower pitch of the voice of Roiland Rick, the new rick still holds up on with the voice, screaming is mostly where new Rick differs from Old Rick.
Morty though, spot on, but a little less shrieky, I like it, he’s growing up. https://t.co/hYhU388W35— LocomotiveMonarch (recognized BIG SHOT) (@LocomotiveMonar) September 25, 2023