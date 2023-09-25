Rick and Morty Fans Are Loving Rick and Morty's New Voices So Far

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be replacing Justin Roiland as the main voice actor for its titular duo, and fans are loving what they have heard from the new voices for them so far with the first real look at the new episodes! Rick and Morty Season 7 will be premiering on Adult Swim this October, and one of the big questions leading into the new episodes was how the team behind the series was going to replace co-creator and main voice star Roiland. Previously revealing that the team was seeking out soundalikes for the new episodes, fans have now gotten their first idea of how this has worked out.

Rick and Morty has debuted the first full trailer for Season 7, and it features the new voices for the main duo. While the actors behind these new voices have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, fans are responding well to the new duo as they are not a dramatic departure from the way Rick and Morty sounded like in the first six seasons of the massively popular animated series.

