Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 5's Voltron Parody

Rick and Morty decided to riff on Voltron this week and fans were loving the homage. In true adult swim fashion, it’s not enough to just have a parody of a beloved 80s cartoon. Rick has to bring multiversal shenanigans onto the scene. When he finally gets control of the Gotron Lion he’s been looking for. The family gets to pilot each of the iconic beasts, complete with a full transformation sequence. It’s pure madness. And then, if that weren’t enough, the episode manages to cram in a Goodfellas riff as well. Rick summons different universe versions of the Smith family to their world in an effort to get all of them on the same page. Marty sees his grandpa going mad with power and strives to figure out how to stop him and Summer before they go too far. It’s a wild ride to be sure with double-crosses and more mentions of family than a Fast & Furious movie. Just wild stuff to behold. Check out some of the best reactions down below:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" is available on the Adult Swim app. Looking to catch up with the newest season of Rick and Morty? The first episode of Season 5 is currently streaming for free on YouTube. For the rest of the season, go over to Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. All four of the previous seasons are currently streaming with HBO Max.

