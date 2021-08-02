Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 5's Voltron Parody
Rick and Morty decided to riff on Voltron this week and fans were loving the homage. In true adult swim fashion, it’s not enough to just have a parody of a beloved 80s cartoon. Rick has to bring multiversal shenanigans onto the scene. When he finally gets control of the Gotron Lion he’s been looking for. The family gets to pilot each of the iconic beasts, complete with a full transformation sequence. It’s pure madness. And then, if that weren’t enough, the episode manages to cram in a Goodfellas riff as well. Rick summons different universe versions of the Smith family to their world in an effort to get all of them on the same page. Marty sees his grandpa going mad with power and strives to figure out how to stop him and Summer before they go too far. It’s a wild ride to be sure with double-crosses and more mentions of family than a Fast & Furious movie. Just wild stuff to behold. Check out some of the best reactions down below:
It’s #RickAndMorty time! #Voltron parody tonight! pic.twitter.com/DRlptlx0uP— Daniel Kisel (@batmaninarkham) August 2, 2021
Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" is available on the Adult Swim app. Looking to catch up with the newest season of Rick and Morty? The first episode of Season 5 is currently streaming for free on YouTube. For the rest of the season, go over to Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. All four of the previous seasons are currently streaming with HBO Max.
Did you love the Voltron homage? Let us know down in the comments!
Go team, go Voltron! #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/mG0CygP1Q6— Ash (@AshleyBC137) August 2, 2021
love how the babyfaces of voltron are heels in #RickAndMorty INCEST BABY TO THE RESCUE— Milah - Lizard Queen of Thavnair 🍓 (@Milahvee) August 2, 2021
This #RickAndMorty Episode is the one we've been waiting for. The Power Rangers / Voltron Episode teased in the opening. So good. #Gotron— KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) August 2, 2021
VOLTRON #RickAndMorty— Milah - Lizard Queen of Thavnair 🍓 (@Milahvee) August 2, 2021
Goodfellas AND Voltron?!?! Love @RickandMorty— Dennie (@GratefulDen) August 2, 2021
This Rick and Morty episode that's a mashup of Voltron and a mob movie is fantastic— Rick (@Ricksta6) August 2, 2021
The season premiere had a Aquaman parody, about 3-4 weeks ago we had a Captain Planet parody, 2 weeks ago we had a transformers parody, and now Voltron! 🙃#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/9J8998AENa— Blazing Fire Pony 🔥🦄 (@PonyBlazing_MLP) August 2, 2021
look at them going at the giant bug #RickAndMorty
also FORM VOLTRON-wait— 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖 - マイク· 玉ねぎ (@DBZWii09) August 2, 2021