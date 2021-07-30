Rick and Morty Releases Season 5's Voltron Episode Opening

Rick and Morty shared the opening scene for Season 5's upcoming Voltron episode! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now speedily heading towards the premiere of its seventh episode, and unfortunately it was the episode that ended up accidentally leaking due to being released early in international territories for a brief time. But with all of that said, now the episode will be officially premiering as the first look at Episode 7 teased that we would finally get the Voltron parody episode teasing in the promotional materials for the fifth season.

Picking up from the first look promo for Season 5 Episode 7, Adult Swim has released the opening scene for "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" and as anime fans might have hoped, the anime naming for the episode kicks in immediately after a hilarious detour from Rick, Morty, and Summer's planned trip to an amusement park known as "Boob World" as Rick finds something he's been searching for a long time. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty has played with anime ideas and topics before (and is even getting ready to launch the third anime short fairly soon after this next episode's debut) in previous seasons of the series, but the franchise has yet to focus an episode around a particular anime just yet. That's going to change with this Voltron spin with giant robot ferrets instead, but we'll soon see how things shake out.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" is currently slated to premiere Sunday, August 1st at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim. If you wanted to catch up with the newest season of Rick and Morty so far, the first episode is now streaming for free on YouTube and the rest of the season can be found on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. You can find the previous four seasons now streaming with HBO Max.

What do you think of the opening for Rick and Morty's next new episode? What are you hoping to see from the Adult Swim series' take on the world of anime? What have you thought of the fifth season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!