Rick and Morty Reveals First Details for New Anime Short

Rick And Morty hasn't been shy about revealing new animated shorts to accompany the series that is airing on Adult Swim, with the popular series featuring the Smith family releasing a number of Claymation videos that mimic some big entries in the genre of horror, but it seems as if the mad scientist and his grand son are diving into the world of anime once again. Adult Swim's most popular animated series has revealed new details about an upcoming anime-inspired short, that will bring creative minds from the medium to tackle the bizarre adventures of Rick And Morty on August 2nd.

The upcoming animated short is set to release early next month at 12:30 AM, titled "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" from Takashi Sano, the director of the anime series, Tower of God. The official description for the feature reads as such, "Summer's new boyfriend isn't human, Jerry's in big trouble as usual, and Rick is well...just being Rick," This upcoming short is arriving at a good time, as the upcoming episode of the series will focus on the Smith family poking fun at anime as a whole, jumping into giant animal robots and assembling to form a giant robot that takes more than a few liberties from the classic anime mech known as Voltron.

Twitter User Swimpedia shared the details regarding the upcoming Rick And Morty short, which would be the third such animated short in the series, joining the likes of "Rick And Morty Vs. Genocider," and "Samurai & Shogun," which placed the Smith family and their crazy grandfather into unique situations:

Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) from Takashi Sano, acclaimed director of the Tower of God series, premieres Monday, August 2nd at 12:30 AM! pic.twitter.com/5pbRV1zyGD — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) July 26, 2021

This upcoming feature will actually be the second short that Sano has directed, having previously lent his talents to the franchise via Rick And Morty Vs. Genocider. When it comes to the recent horror shorts, the Adult Swim series placed its characters into scary and/or science fiction movies including the likes of Hereditary, Hobo With A Shotgun, and Godzilla Vs. Kong to name a few.

