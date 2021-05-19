Rick and Morty Spinoff The Vindicators Announced by Adult Swim

✖

Adult Swim today announced several new digital short series that are based on characters from or inspired by shows on the network, and that includes a new Rick and Morty spinoff called The Vindicators based on the the team of the same name from the animated series. The Vindicators brings back characters Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and Noob Noob to follow them while, as Adult Swim puts it, "they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty."

"We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds," said The Vindicators executive producers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe as part of the announcement. "We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not."

"We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers’ swipe of anyone on the planet," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, as part of the same announcement. "These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are, while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around."

The Vindicators does not yet have a specific premiere date, but it was announced that the various spinoff series will be comprised of between 8-10 episodes and will release online across digital platforms globally in 2021 or 2022. The Vindicators specifically is executive produced by Erica Rosbe, Sarah Carbiener, Dan Harmon, and Justin Roiland. As for Rick and Morty itself, the animated show is set to return for Season 5 on June 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Rick and Morty right here.

