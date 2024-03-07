Gen:Lock, RWBY, and More Up for Sale Amid Rooster Teeth Shutdown

Fans were stunned this week when it was announced that Warner Bros Discovery was closing Rooster Teeth, the fan-favorite company that made a name for itself with its entertainment empire. While Rooster Teeth may no longer be in operation, this doesn't necessarily mean that some of their biggest properties will end. In a new report, Warner Bros Discover is looking to sell the likes of RWBY, gen:Lock, Red Vs. Blue, and more.

When Rooster Teeth first opened in 2003, the company was able to make a name for itself with Red Vs. Blue, the surreal series that used assets from the Halo video game series to weave a hilarious story. From there, the company didn't just go on to create animated shows like gen:Lock and RWBY, but also popular podcasts, "Let's Play" videos, and reality shows. Warner Bros Discovery has yet to confirm a buyer for these properties, though some interested parties have emerged online who wouldn't mind continuing the animated tales.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery / Rooster Teeth)

Rooster Teeth's Stories Might Live On

Perhaps Rooster Teeth's biggest endeavor recently was the crossover film series, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen. Split into two films, the features saw DC's premiere superhero team joining forces with the popular anime characters who have gained quite a following over the years. For RWBY's animated series, Rooster Teeth created over one hundred episodes over nine seasons, showing that there are hungry fans out there for the monster hunters.

In the memo that was shared with Rooster Teeth employees this week, general manager Jordan Levin broke the news that the company was closing its doors, "It's with a heavy heart I announce that Rooster Teeth is shutting down due to challenges facing digital media resulting from fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and monetization across platforms, advertising, and patronage. Our legacy is not just a collection of content but a history of pixels burned into our screens, minds, and hearts."

Warner Bros Discovery had shared a statement regarding the closing of the beloved company, "Warner Bros. Discovery thanks Rooster Teeth's groundbreaking creators and partners, and the strong management team, for their many years of success."

