Rooster Teeth Pulls Anime, Animation From YouTube Over Ads

Rooster Teeth has long been a fixture on the internet since first arriving in 2003. Since its inception, the company has made major hits such as Red Vs. Blue, Camp Camp, gen:Lock, RWBY, and even Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy. In a surprising development, the company has recently stated that it will be pulling all of its hit animated shorts and series from Youtube. The reason for this move was explained in a press release shared by Rooster Teeth, which informs fans how to support the animators and the company in general moving forward.

In a new press release, Rooster Teeth confirmed that it will no longer house its animated shorts and videos on Youtube, instead vying to have them on its official website, stating "Hey everyone, you've probably noticed that we've taken Red vs. Blue and Camp Camp off of YouTube recently. They're still available for you to watch for free on the Rooster Teeth website. We wanted to let you all know why we've decided to do this. We love making shows like Camp Camp, Red Vs. Blue, and even shows you haven't heard of yet. Some shows like RWBY come out of partnerships with studios and production/distribution companies. But for the most part, Rooster Teeth completely relies on support from viewers like you to make any of our shows."

The company then further explained how ad revenue from Youtube was often five to ten times less than what the animators would receive on Rooster Teeth's Official Website, "We have been working hard to make the site the best it can be and watching on roosterteeth.com makes a huge difference. We make approximately 5 to 10x more money per ad watched there compared to ads watched on YouTube. Simply put, YouTube viewership alone just cannot fund our animation projects. We decided to move beloved shows like Camp Camp and RvB to our website to better fund future animation projects."

"Thank you as always for supporting Rooster Teeth, and loving our shows as much as you do. We're so fortunate to have such a passionate community that cares about our content so much. With your continued support and understanding, we will continue to make badass, emotional, and hilarious animated content in the future."

Rooster Teeth also mentioned their subscription service, FIRST, which the company confirms is the best way to support the animators responsible for its biggest series.

