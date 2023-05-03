Royal Crackers Releases Free Episodes Online

Royal Crackers has been taking over Adult Swim with each of the episodes for its debut season so far, and now fans can catch up in a whole new way as Adult Swim has released a few episodes of Royal Crackers for free for fans to watch online! Royal Crackers is Adult Swim's newest original animated series, and the support for it has been great as Royal Crackers Season 2 was announced to already be in production before Season 1 even started its release. Now that the episodes are airing, it's no mystery as to why Adult Swim is so confident in Royal Crackers' success.

Royal Crackers is now airing its newest episodes with Adult Swim on Sunday evenings, but there is now a new way for fans to check out Episodes 2 (which you can find in the video above), Episode 3, and Episode 4 (which you can find below) as Adult Swim have released the full episodes with their official YouTube channel. This means that if you have yet to check out any of Royal Crackers' first season so far, there's an easy and completely free way to catch up with what's happened so far.

How to Watch Royal Crackers

Royal Crackers now airs with Adult Swim on Sunday evenings, and is available to stream with HBO Max the next day if you wanted to see the episodes following these free offerings. Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, with Seth Cohen and executive producer (which you can check out ComicBook.com's full interview with the creative duo here), Royal Crackers will also star the likes of Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, Maile Flanagan, and Fred Tatasciore.

With animation produced by Titmouse Inc., Adult Swim teases Royal Crackers as such, "Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a 'super coma,' the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was."

How are you liking Royal Crackers Season 1 so far? What are you hoping to see in Royal Crackers Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!