Adult Swim Orders Season 2 of New Series Ahead of Premiere

Adult Swim has announced that their newest animated original series is getting a Season 2 before it even makes its premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max! Fans have gotten to see all kinds of special new animated releases through the first couple of months of the year with Adult Swim already, but Royal Crackers will be leading Adult Swim's Spring programming with its big premiere. Created by and starring Jason Ruiz in one of the lead roles, Royal Crackers is Adult Swim's answer to pop culture juggernauts like Succession as a wacky family deals with their crumbling cracker empire.

Royal Crackers is set to premiere its first three episodes later this weekend with Adult Swim (you can actually check out the first episode on YouTube now), and it seems like Adult Swim has loved what they have seen so much that Royal Crackers has been officially announced to be getting a Season 2! "We're all super grateful Adult Swim gave us the chance to tell more stories about our characters," Royal Crackers creator Jason Ruiz said of the announcement in a press release. "And if you can't wait to see what happens in season two, then buckle your seatbelts for season one."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How to Watch Royal Crackers With Adult Swim

Royal Crackers Season 2 has yet to get a release date or window as of this announcement, but Royal Crackers Season 1 will be kicking off with its three episode premiere on Adult Swim this Sunday, April 2nd at 11:00PM EST. New episodes will be premiering weekly after this initial launch, and will be available for streaming with HBO Max the day after they air with Adult Swim. The Royal Crackers TV show also stars the likes of Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, Maile Flanagan, and Fred Tatasciore alongside Ruiz.

With Seth Cohen also signed on as executive producer and animation produced by Titmouse Inc., Adult Swim teases Royal Crackers Season 1 as such, "Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a 'super coma,' the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was."

Are you surprised to see Royal Crackers getting a Season 2? Does that make you more excited to see the Royal Crackers characters' antics in Season 1? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!