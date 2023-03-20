Adult Swim Releases Royal Crackers Premiere Early and Free

Royal Crackers will be fully joining Adult Swim’s animated line up in just a couple more weeks, but Adult Swim fans will get to see the first episode of Royal Crackers thanks to its early release for free! Adult Swim has been on a tear this year with their animated originals with not only massive sequels like YOLO: Silver Destiny and Ballmastrz: Rubicon, but now we’ll get to see a much different kind of original than anything else airing on the network block at the moment. Royal Crackers introduces a wild family dynamic, and now fans get to see how it all begins!

Royal Crackers is scheduled to fully make its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, April 2nd, but now fans can actually check out the first episode of the new animated original series much earlier than planned. The first episode of Royal Crackers has been officially released early with Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel. Titled “Crumbling Empire,” Adult Swim teases Royal Crackers‘ premiere as such, “While battling over their dying father’s cracker empire, brothers Theo and Stebe hope a viral marketing campaign will save the company.” Check it out below:

How to Watch Royal Crackers

Royal Crackers‘ TV show will be making its premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, April 2nd at 11:00PM EST, and new episodes of the animated original series will then be streaming with HBO Max after their initial premiere. Created by and starring Jason Ruiz (who also serves as executive producer alongside Seth Cohen), Royal Crackers will also star the likes of Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, Maile Flanagan, and Fred Tatasciore.

With animation produced by Titmouse Inc., Adult Swim teases what to expect from Royal Crackers as such, “Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a ‘super coma,’ the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was.”

How do you feel about the first episode of Royal Crackers? Will you be tuning into Adult Swim's newest animated original series later this Spring?