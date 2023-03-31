Royal Crackers Creator and EP Talk Joining Adult Swim, Working With Gilbert Gottfried, and More

Royal Crackers is gearing up to make its full premiere with Adult Swim and joining the block as one of the major new animated originals coming this Spring. It's always a big deal when Adult Swim drops a new animated series, and even more so when it's a full half hour animated program that makes it stick out from much of the other recent offerings. Royal Crackers is coming at the perfect time with its dig at Succession (especially even more so now that Succession is in the midst of its final season with HBO), but there is a lot more going on under the hood than fans might expect. Royal Crackers will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, April 2nd, and has already announced that a Season 2 of the series is now in the works. With so much anticipation leading into Royal Crackers before it even premieres, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with Royal Crackers series creator Jason Ruiz (who also stars in the series as the voice of Stebe) and executive producer Seth Cohen all about what fans can expect to see in the new Adult Swim animated original. Breaking down what it felt like to join Adult Swim's line up of originals, working with Gilbert Gottfried, and whether or not we'll get a full Taint album someday, you can check out our full interview with Royal Crackers series creator Jason Ruiz and executive producer Seth Cohen below! Let us know your thoughts about Royal Crackers in the comments, and you can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Joining Adult Swim During the Pandemic NICK VALDEZ, COMICBOOK.COM: We all needed something to keep us going. I can't imagine what it was like for you guys in the creative industry too, needing to keep that energy going. JASON RUIZ: It was Royal Crackers, to be honest. That's what it was. It was working on Royal Crackers because we did the first season entirely during the height of the pandemic. SETH COHEN: Yeah. Really? Wow, because I was going to ask you two how it feels to join Adult Swim's lineup during all of this. Adult Swim is going all out. We got a confirmation of a Season 2, we got the cool cracker billboard, and then the early premiere of the first episode. So I just want to know how it feels from both of you to see this actually happening? RUIZ: Amazing. Amazing. They're incredible, and they really let us do the show we wanted to do for sure. If this show comes out and everyone hates it, I can't point the finger at Adult Swim and be like, well, they wouldn't let me. No, that is my show. Sorry. That's our show to own in terms of the creative choices behind it. They're amazing at letting us do the show we want to do. So I'm really grateful. COHEN: And at the risk of shutting other doors in town, this is the best place to do an animated show. The marketing team gets the show. Everyone has been so incredibly supportive. They have great ideas. They really understand what you're trying to do here, and this is not going to be popular but they don't do a thousand shows, so they can really...the shows they make are couture. There's not this flood of shows so to be embraced, to be one of their shows. I don't know how many new shows that they're putting out, but it probably be less than five. So to be part of that, to be with such creative, thoughtful executives, marketers. We just have the highest regard for the brand. It's fantastic to be there.

Balancing Comedy and Drama (Photo: Adult Swim) Speaking to that, one of the things that really stood out to me with the three episodes I've seen so far is, you got a lot of the Adult Swim stuff with the absurd moments, like the extended falling down the stairs, the light switch gag, and stuff like that. But at the same time, there's a very striking emotional core. It's still a family story, so I just want to know what it was like making sure to balance those tones together. RUIZ: Man, I don't know how to answer that in the sense that I don't want to come off like an asshole, but it wasn't hard. It really wasn't. These characters are informed by very real parts of us, and their struggles are informed by...The character of Theo is very personal to me. I'm not sure which episodes you watched. It was the pilot, the chicken factory and the Gilbert Gottfried episode. COHEN: Oh nice. RUIZ: So with that Gilbert Gottfried episode, it was like...That is a struggle that I know and have lived of feeling like my time had come and gone and that it was over, and I had missed the boat. That's very real to me. And the fact that episode in particular, there's a lot going on for me that is beyond what is just happening on a very surface story level. That episode for me is very personal, a lot going on there for me. So it was just a matter of, I guess the answer to that is just, it was just a matter of writing from the gut, but still wanting it to be very silly and very stupid. The material that you're working with, whether it's nu-metal or whatever, it's a variable. It doesn't matter how silly or a name it is, as long as it's being informed from something at the core of, I want this, I need this, but I don't have this, then the heartfelt stuff comes very, very easy because you really do feel those things. I think that was just striking the balance between the really silly tone of the show, but then also the heartfelt nature of it. COHEN: Yeah also, I think Jason is a product of...He grew up on Adult Swim shows. I think if you look at what precedes the stair fall is, it's funny, but it is a family having an argument about status. And then it's like, okay, that's heavy. That's not heavy because we're doing it stupidly but it's like, okay, how do we break this up? And then I'm such a fan of the physical stupid comedy, yeah, that's a great moment to undercut this stupid argument in a way. How do you heighten this argument? How do you heighten how trivial their argument is? Oh, their father falls down the stairs on an infinite loop. So it's a great palate cleanser to some of the more...Calling it serious makes it seem like it's on PBS. It's not, but you get what I'm saying. It's just like, how do you undercut those moments? And certainly the outside of it, the writers on the show, and Jason specifically, they're so used to that Adult Swim language, like, oh wait, we can do something nuts where you couldn't do that on other places.

Working With Gilbert Gottfried (Photo: Adult Swim) I do want to touch on the Gilbert Gottfried of it all. How was it working with him? He's worked with Adult Swim before, but this was a very prominent role. At the end of the episode there was "In Loving Memory" tribute too, so what was it like getting him on board and bringing him on as "The Fixer"? RUIZ: I think Seth, you suggested him playing The Fixer, and I was immediately like, yes, without a doubt. So I have a very special memory, that very special memory that I have with Gilbert, which is that he showed up about two hours late to the record. And I very genuinely told him, listen, Gilbert Gottfried's been working forever, and he's done tons of voiceover work. He's not going to be like, wow, I'm so excited to be working on Royal Crackers. He's just not, and you have to accept that. He came in and I very sincerely was like, Gilbert, thank you so much for being here. It's a real honor. I watched Aladdin as a little kid, and yeah, he's a voice of my childhood, so it really was an honor to have him. And he just responded with, "I have no idea what this is." And we're like, "Thanks. Thank you, Gilbert." So then we go into the recording and he's doing great. It's turning out really well. But he's doing it in a way where it's not like he's doing a Royal Crackers performance. It's like he's doing just what Gilbert does, which is go and be himself in the mic and it's very funny. But then it got to this turn where we talked. I remember telling him, I'm like, "Hey, in this moment right here, you're about to kill yourself. You're about to sacrifice yourself." And he flipped. It was turning on some dial in him that I had never seen ever from him and anything he's done where he got very, oh, he perked up. I think it's one of the runs at the very end where he is talking to Theo about life or something like that and he just nailed it. It was all of a sudden he was this mysterious actor, and he was really giving it his all. After it was over, he actually wanted to go back and re-record previous lines that he had already done and he was just super into it and he was down. At the end of it he was like, "When does this come out? When can I see this? Can anybody show this to me?" He was really into the project. It's very easy for me, if somebody gives me a compliment for me to spin that in my head as like, well, they're just being nice, or they have to say that, but to watch this guy go from, "All right, what am I doing here? Give me the lines." Then to the end of it, being really invested and going and having a curiosity for the show and being really into it was so special to me. It was really a vote of confidence for me at that time, because nobody had looked at the show. We didn't know what we were doing. We didn't know if it was going to work or still don't really, but he was amazing. I'll remember that forever, it was just such a beautiful moment that he gave me in his, I think maybe last performance, his last animated performance just by circumstance. But yeah, really, really special working with that guy. I'll never forget it.