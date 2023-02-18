Adult Swim Debuts Trailer for New Animated Series, Royal Crackers

Adult Swim has debuted the first look at their next big animated original series coming later this Spring, Royal Crackers, with a debut trailer showing off its wacky premise! The programming block kicked off the year with a strong start with the release of YOLO: Silver Destiny, and continued through the Winter season with some new specials bringing back classic series such as King Star King and Ballmastrz: Rubicon. Now it seems like there is already a strong looking new series coming our way this Spring thanks to the first trailer showing off what to expect from their next major effort, Royal Crackers.

Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, Royal Crackers seems to be Adult Swim's answer to recent hits such as HBO's Succession as a wealthy family tries to make up for the vacuum of power at the top of a snack empire as the family tries to make their various claims. With the first three episodes of this new series coming to Adult Swim on Sunday, April 2nd, it won't be too much longer until we can see it all in motion! Check out the debut trailer for Royal Crackers below:

How to Watch Royal Crackers

Royal Crackers is scheduled to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, April 2nd at 11:00PM EST, with new episodes being available to stream on HBO Max the day after for those who can't catch it live. The series will premiere with three episodes, with new episodes airing weekly following after. Alongside creator Jason Ruiz (who also serves as executive producer alongside Seth Cohen), the half-hour series will also star the likes of Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, Maile Flanagan, and Fred Tatasciore.

With animation produced by Titmouse Inc., Adult Swim teases what to expect from Royal Crackers as such, "Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a 'super coma,' the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was."

