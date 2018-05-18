‘Rurouni Kenshin’ Announces New Live-Action Project

In the midst of controversy, it seems like Rurouni Kenshin plans to live on. After its creator was charged for having of child pornography, a new live-action project is in the works for the ronin-centric series.

According to reports, a new stage play of Rurouni Kenshin is slated to debut in Japan this year. The project, which is based on Nobuhiro Watsuki’s classic title, will debut in October in Tokyo. The play will run until November before moving to other theaters in Osaka. Shuichiro Koike will direct and script the play while Takeshi Ota oversees its music (via ANN).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast for the play has also been announced. You can find the full list below:

Seina Sagiri as Himura Kenshin

Moka Kamishiraishi as Kamiya Kaoru

Mitsuru Matsuoka as Kanō Sōzaburō

Yūsuke Hirose as Saitō Hajime

Ryosuke Miura as Shinomori Aoshi

Ryuji Kamiyama as Takeda Kanryū

Looking at the list, you may not recognize the name Kano Sozaburo. The character does not hail from the manga but was instead introduced in a 2016 stage adaptation of the series. The theater troupe Takarazuka Revue created the character to be a romantic rival of Kenshin’s and was based on a historical figure.

Of course, this announcement comes at a delicate moment for the franchise as a whole. Last year, Watsuki was plastered in the headlines after he was charged with possessing child pornography. This year, the artist was found guilty and charged nearly $2,000 USD for the crime. The arrest prompted Shueisha to halt publication of Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc, but fans were outraged when the publisher confirmed the manga would resume this summer after a short hiatus. Now, Rurouni Kenshin is also set to undergo another live-action take, and audiences are not sure how to feel about the announcement in light of its creator’s condemned crime.

If you are not familiar with Rurouni Kenshin, then you always have time to get to know the franchise. The story was born back in 1994 when Watsuki contracted its publication with Weekly Shonen Jump. Rurouni Kenshin tells the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning his past sins. Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere. Over the years, Rurouni Kenshin has become one of Japan’s most popular shonen titles, and it was turned into a critically acclaimed live-action film trilogy a few years back.

What do you make of this new live-action adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!