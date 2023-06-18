Rurouni Kenshin Reboot Drops New Trailer, Poster

Like it or not, the era of Rurouni Kenshin is far from over. This year will mark a comeback for the franchise as it is planning to drop a big reboot. Rurouni Kenshin is set to kickstart a brand-new anime this summer, and we just got a new trailer-poster combo for the curious comeback.

As you can see below, the trailer for Rurouni Kenshin brings the series back to life. Following its first anime run from 1996, the show's samurai is back in the saddle with this long-awaited return. Created by Liden Films, Rurouni Kenshin promises to retell the story of Himura Kenshin from the beginning as we watch him travel through the early Meiji era.

The trailer gives Rurouni Kenshin a very different look than what the original anime gave us decades ago. Liden Films has softened the franchise's designs, and its blended color palette is incredibly gorgeous. This Rurouni Kenshin reboot adheres to modern aesthetics as far as anime is concerned, so new and old fans alike will want to give it a try.

Of course, Rurouni Kenshin has been around for decades now, so you can see why Liden Films felt it was time to update the classic. The anime is considered a shonen legend, and as for the Rurouni Kenshin manga, it has sold more than 70 million copies to date. Creator Nobuhiro Watsuki has kept the series' legacy moving by way of Rurouni Kenshin: The Hokkaido Arc since the original manga ended. However, legal troubles involving the creator have marred Rurouni Kenshin in recent years.

In November 2017, Watsuki was taken into custody after Tokyo police searched the creator's office and home. It was there at least 100 DVDs containing child pornography were found, and prosecutors charged Watsuki with possession. The creator was fined less than $2,000 USD for the offense in 2018 and earned no jail time for the crime. As for Rurouni Kenshin, the manga did take a break during Watsuki's arrest, but the sequel resumed in summer 2018.

If you are not familiar with Rurouni Kenshin, the original anime can be streamed on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. For more details on Watsuki's series, you can read its synopsis below:

"The Meiji Era was one of great renewal for Japan, where swords and killing were outlawed. However, many survivors from the time of Revolution still live, lurking in the shadows and waiting for a chance to use their killing blades again. Only Kenshin Himura, formerly one of the most brutal of killers, hopes to keep his swordsman's honor and still live in the new era."

What do you think of this latest look at Rurouni Kenshin? Are you excited to check out the anime's reboot?