The Rising of The Shield Hero to Play Season 3 Premiere at Anime Expo

Anime Expo is a major convention in the anime space, arriving annually to share new details and surprising premiere to fans in North America and beyond. With the event already confirming its Guest of Honor List along with some major premieres, it seems that the return of a big Isekai series will arrive next month. The Rising of The Shield Hero confirmed its third season years ago, and the premiere episode is now set to arrive at Anime Expo 2023.

The Rising of The Shield Hero has become one of the most popular examples of Isekai released in recent years. Joining the likes of Sword Art Online, Jobless Reincarnation, Overlord, and a number of the most popular anime series focusing on mundane protagonists transported to a supernatural realm, the third season is set to bring back Naofumi and company. A fourth season has yet to be confirmed at this point, but there is plenty of material for the anime adaptation to pull from thanks to the manga and light novel series.

The Rising of Anime Expo

The Official Twitter Account for the anime Isekai shared the news that the season 3 premiere would arrive at this year's Anime Expo. Specifically, the first episode of the third season will air on July 3rd at 12PM Pacific Time. As it stands, the third season premiere hasn't revealed its release date, though it is slated to arrive this October.

We are happy to announce the World Premiere of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1 World Premiere in Japanese with English subtitles at Anime Expo 2023 in Los Angeles.

See you on July 3rd (Mon) 12:00 pm PT at JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom. Don’t miss it. #shieldhero — TVアニメ『盾の勇者の成り上がり』@Season 3 10月放送開始 (@shieldheroanime) June 15, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the isekai series, the first two seasons of The Rising of The Shield Hero are currently available on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the isekai anime adaptation, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news-this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

Does The Rising of The Shield Hero stand at the top of your list for favorite Isekai series? What do you think the future holds for Naofumi and his friends in season 3? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.