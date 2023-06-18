Black Clover Fans Want the Anime to Return Thanks to the New Movie

Black Clover fans are definitely wanting more of the TV anime now after seeing the new Black Clover movie hit Netflix! When the 170 episode run of the Black Clover anime came to an end, it was soon announced that the anime would continue not with new episodes of the TV series, but instead the debut feature film for the franchise. After a slate of delays, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King finally made its full premiere around the world with Netflix and fans are declaring it the comeback the anime has deserved. But it's only made Black Clover fans hungry for more.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King tells a story not seen in the original Black Clover anime or manga, and although it's a new story, it's a great example of what the anime did well. Black Clover's TV run ended with a cliffhanger that has had fans waiting to see what could be coming next, and the movie doing as well as it has with fans has them wanting what's coming next. It's got big battles and all sorts of things the anime exceeded in, and Black Clover fans want more as soon as possible.

