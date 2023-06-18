Black Clover Fans Want the Anime to Return Thanks to the New Movie
Black Clover fans are definitely wanting more of the TV anime now after seeing the new Black Clover movie hit Netflix! When the 170 episode run of the Black Clover anime came to an end, it was soon announced that the anime would continue not with new episodes of the TV series, but instead the debut feature film for the franchise. After a slate of delays, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King finally made its full premiere around the world with Netflix and fans are declaring it the comeback the anime has deserved. But it's only made Black Clover fans hungry for more.
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King tells a story not seen in the original Black Clover anime or manga, and although it's a new story, it's a great example of what the anime did well. Black Clover's TV run ended with a cliffhanger that has had fans waiting to see what could be coming next, and the movie doing as well as it has with fans has them wanting what's coming next. It's got big battles and all sorts of things the anime exceeded in, and Black Clover fans want more as soon as possible.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and let us know your take! Does Black Clover's movie make you want to see the anime series in full again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Black Clover's Movie is Taking Over
The Black Clover movie is the second most watched movie on Netflix in the world today pic.twitter.com/xKyOAM5mV2— MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) June 17, 2023
What a Transition!
this transition into the narrator speaking had me ASCENDING #BlackClover #BlackCloverSOTWK pic.twitter.com/I84vfVYMEf— Oblivious (@oblivibum) June 17, 2023
Did You Catch This One?
Haruka Mirai from Black Clover is one of the best anime openings of all time#BlackClover #BlackCloverSOTWK pic.twitter.com/SM18tjvf4u https://t.co/nmtvSoe5gm— Zeus (@Promithean11) June 17, 2023
An Explosive Take on the Final Battle!
"NEVER GIVING UP IS MY MAGIC!"#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/DXQW2w1rIF— ononotsu🎸☀️ (@ononotsu) June 17, 2023
Incredible
THE BLACK CLOVER MOVIE WAS INCREDIBLEEE pic.twitter.com/yCXJkUjLD3— Val ² 🕷️ (@notvalclover) June 17, 2023
Literally Fire
MEREOLEONA VS PRINCIA WAS FUCKING INSANE#BlackClover #BlackCloverSOTWK pic.twitter.com/W3wFbiI1Ty— Burak 🔆 BLACK CLOVER MOVIE HYPE (@buraku121) June 16, 2023
Art Fit for a Wizard King
SWORD OF THE WIZARD KING#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/IbepCgiKYb— Spidey (@Spider_Rican) June 17, 2023
What a Fight!
Black Clover : Sword Of The Wizard King
Key Animation : Riooo , Hideki Hamazaki , ????
Ost : "BREAK TOGETHER" pic.twitter.com/ouVQk7lVO9— TheDemond (@DemondNews) June 17, 2023
More Than the Animation
the animation isn't the only good thing about these fights. It's the fact they put the already existing Black Clover cast in unique scenarios that highlight character and see new sides of them pic.twitter.com/Pbkd46vvcD— Thunder Devil (@ThunderTheDevil) June 17, 2023
Looks So Good
I still can't believe Black Clover is allowed to look this good 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ylCgbW6IrF— SecTioN | Vtuber 🌠 (@sectionya) June 17, 2023