Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance Announced

Rurouni Kenshin isn't the only "man slayer" on the anime block, and in 2024, the former Battosai is going to be reminded of that fact. While the second season for the rebooted anime was already confirmed, the "Kyoto Disturbance" has released a new trailer to give fans a closer look at the arrival of Shishio. The original Kyoto Arc in the action-packed series is considered by many anime fans to be the best storyline of the series and the reboot will have a lot to live up to when its take on the story lands this year.

The initial Kyoto Arc saw Kenshin gathering his allies and heading to the titular locale to take down his fellow Battosai. Unlike Kenshin, Shishio suffered severe burns thanks to his deadly career and thus is clad in bandages, but despite this fact, is still a deadly opponent facing the anime protagonist. Unfortunately for Kenshin and his friends, Shishio has plenty of allies of his own. Brought to life by Liden Films, the second season of the reboot has yet to reveal a release date, but fans can expect it to land this year.

The Kyoto Disturbance is Nigh

While Netflix has found success in creating live-action anime adaptations for the likes of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, Rurouni Kenshin might be the king in this department. Releasing five films in Japan that would find their way to the global market, the anime's movies are touted by fans of how these adaptations can be done right by countless fans.

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch the Rurouni Kenshin reboot, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sword-clashing anime, "11th year of the Meiji Era in downtown Tokyo. Kaoru Kamiya, the acting master of the 'Kamiya Kasshin-ryu' style, was chasing after the 'Hitokiri Battosai,' who was claiming to be a user of her sword style. One night, Kaoru meets a man carrying a sword. She immediately questions the man, but he seems to have absolutely no will to fight. 'Is this the rumored Hitokiri Battosai?' As Kaoru dubiously looks on, the man introduces himself as Kenshin Himura, a 'Rurouni.'"

