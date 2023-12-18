Rurouni Kenshin Revival Season 2 Announced

Rurouni Kenshin's revival anime wrapped up its run this year, and the anime is coming back next year with Season 2 as it takes on the Kyoto Arc! Rurouni Kenshin made a massive comeback this year with a new anime series adapting the original manga from the very beginning, and fans saw how the classic series was brought into the modern day despite all of the current troubles surrounding the series' creator. But as the anime wrapped up its first season, it ended on a pretty huge cliffhanger teasing what's coming next. And now that has been confirmed to be a second season.

Rurouni Kenshin has announced that Season 2 of the revival anime will be premiering some time in 2024. While there is no concrete release date or window as of the time of this initial announcement, Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance will be picking up with the Kyoto Arc of the original manga. This also came with the confirmation of the voices behind two of the arc's biggest additions, Makoto Furukawa as Makoto Shishio and Daiki Yamashita as Sojiro Seta. You can check out the announcement trailer for Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 below.

What to Know for Rurouni Kenshin Reboot

Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto for Liden Films with Terumi Nishii as character designer, Hideyuki Kurata behind series composition, and Yu Takami as composer, Rurouni Kenshin's voice cast includes the likes of Soma Saito as Kenshin Himura, Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya, Makoto Koichi as Yahiko Myojin, Taku Yashiro as Sagara Sanosuke, Yuma Uchida as Aoshi Shinomori, and Saori Onishi as Megumi Takani. If you wanted to check out the new Rurouni Kenshin anime ahead of Season 2, you can find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll.

They tease the first episode of the new Rurouni Kenshin series as such, "11th year of the Meiji Era in downtown Tokyo. Kaoru Kamiya, the acting master of the 'Kamiya Kasshin-ryu' style, was chasing after the 'Hitokiri Battosai,' who was claiming to be a user of her sword style. One night, Kaoru meets a man carrying a sword. She immediately questions the man, but he seems to have absolutely no will to fight. 'Is this the rumored Hitokiri Battosai?' As Kaoru dubiously looks on, the man introduces himself as Kenshin Himura, a 'Rurouni.'"

