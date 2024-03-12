Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance Season Order Revealed

Following the first season of the anime reboot of Rurouni Kenshin, the series wasted little time in confirming to anime fans that it wasn't the last time that we would see the Battosai in action. The "Kyoto Disturbance Arc" is set to focus on Kenshin taking on his predecessor who continues striking fear into the heart of the world, Shishio. The second season is aiming to arrive this October and has revealed how much anime fans can be expect from Rurouni Kenshin's return from Liden Films.

While Rurouni Kenshin might be a beloved franchise in the anime world, creator Nabuhiro Watsuki was charged with possession of child pornography in 2017. Since the incident, the stars of the anime didn't hold back when it came to Watsuki's crimes, taking the opportunity to donate their salaries to charity. Howard Wang, the voice of Kenshin in the reboot, shared the following statement on Nabuhiro's crimes and his decision to give his salary to the Child Rescue Coalition, "To address the elephant in the room: Yes, I'm fully aware of the crimes of the author, and I do not condone or support those action in any way," the actor shared. "As such, a portion of all my earnings for Kenshin are being donated to charity."

Kyoto Disturbance's Seasons

The Kyoto Disturbance is set to be split into two separate cours beginning this October. If the new anime reboot continues to follow the source material, expect some of the biggest battles of the franchise to arrive in 2024.

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch the Rurouni Kenshin reboot, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sword-clashing anime, "11th year of the Meiji Era in downtown Tokyo. Kaoru Kamiya, the acting master of the 'Kamiya Kasshin-ryu' style, was chasing after the 'Hitokiri Battosai,' who was claiming to be a user of her sword style. One night, Kaoru meets a man carrying a sword. She immediately questions the man, but he seems to have absolutely no will to fight. 'Is this the rumored Hitokiri Battosai?' As Kaoru dubiously looks on, the man introduces himself as Kenshin Himura, a 'Rurouni.'"

Are you hyped to re-enter Kyoto in the next season of Kenshin? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Battosai.