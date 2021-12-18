Tokyo Revengers Reveals Details for New Anime Arc Return

Takemichi Hanagaki has had a rough time during the first season of Tokyo Revengers’ anime, with the twenty-something being jettisoned back into the past and given the opportunity to change the present in order to save the life of his ex-girlfriend. Now, the animation studio responsible for the time-traveling series’ first season has confirmed that the anime is set to return with a holiday showdown that will bring the “Christmas Conflict Arc,” to the small screen.

The official Twitter Account for Tokyo Revengers revealed that Liden Films is already working to bring this new arc to the medium of anime, which will see the Tokyo Manji Gang taking on the Black Dragon Gang in a battle brought about thanks in part to the time-traveling exploits of Takemichi:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Tokyo Revengers, Crunchyroll has an official description of the series that reads as such:

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that’s reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had in his life that he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he’s standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he’s about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he’s back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life by saving his girlfriend and changing himself that he’d been running away from.”

This year’s Jump Festa hasn’t just been a big one for this gang-related epic story, but also for the likes of Dragon Ball Super, Bleach, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Bleach, and Chainsaw Man, proving that the world of Shonen anime has some big plans for some of its biggest series across the board.

Are you hyped for the return of Tokyo Revengers’ anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of time traveling Yakuza.