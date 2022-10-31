Rurouni Kenshin Teases Major Winter Announcement

Rurouni Kenshin has been getting ready to make a full comeback with a new anime coming next year, and the series is teasing that the reboot will be getting a major announcement later this year! Even with the controversial series creator's very notable conviction a few years ago, Rurouni Kenshin's manga franchise has been going on to such success that now the franchise is getting a brand new anime reboot that will be adapting the series from the very beginning. Much in the same vein as many of the other classics coming back for new anime, this one won't be far behind.

As Rurouni Kenshin readies its anime reboot for a release scheduled some time next year, it has been slowly revealing new details about what to expect from its new adaptation. Rurouni Kenshin will be one of the many franchises Shueisha will be celebrating later this year during the Jump Festa 2023 convention this December, and the schedule for the event (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter) teases that the reboot will be revealing new additions to the cast with its next update on December 18th.

(Photo: Liden Films)

What to Expect From Rurouni Kenshin's New Reboot Anime

Scheduled for a release some time in 2023, Rurouni Kenshin's new anime will be directed by Hideyo Yamamoto for Liden Films with Terumi Nishii handling the character designs, Hideyuki Kurata will be handling the series composition, and Yu Takami signing on as composer. The first members of the cast were confirmed as well with Soma Saito set as Kenshin Himura, and Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya. If you wanted to seek out Rurouni Kenshin's original anime ahead of the new series, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

As for the series itself, the original anime is teased as such, "Welcome to the Meiji Era. Japan is a land experiencing times of troubled peace and renewal after a long and bloody civil war. Swords and killing are outlawed, but all is not as well as it would seem. Lurking in the shadows are many survivors of the revolution awaiting their chance for vengeance. Only the former government assassin, Kenshin Himura can keep the peace. Kenshin gives up the life of 'Battousai The Man Slayer' and sets off as a lone wanderer. His travels lead to the Kamiya Dojo where he discovers the chance to start life over."

How do you feel about Rurouni Kenshin coming back for a new reboot anime series? What are you most hoping to see?