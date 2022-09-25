Rurouni Kenshin Reboot Reveals First Poster

Rurouni Kenshin is making a grand return with a brand new reboot anime series, and the franchise is getting ready for what's next with the first poster for the new anime! Original series creator Nobuhiro Watsuki notable has had a very controversial and high profile arrest a few years ago that has changed many fans' perspective on the franchise moving forward, but it still has been able to flourish in unexpected ways. The newest comes from a new reboot anime adaptation hitting over two decades since the original anime took on the series, and now fans have been given a lot of what to expect.

Initially announced to be in the works late last year, Rurouni Kenshin's latest update from Aniplex Online Fest 2022 this year revealed that this will actually be a new rebooted anime adaptation that will pick up from the very beginning of the series. Aiming for a release some time next year, the new Rurouni Kenshin anime has dropped its first poster revealing the new character designs for the main leads, Kenshin Himura and Kaoru Kamiya. You can check it out below as shared by Aniplex of America:

First look at Himura Kenshin and Kaoru Kamiya!



Himura Kenshin: Soma Saito

Kaoru Kamiya: Rie Takahashi



Rurouni Kenshin is coming in 2023!





Along with this close look at Kenshin and Kaoru's updated designs for the Rurouni Kenshin reboot, it has also been announced that the series will star Soma Saito and Rie Takahashi as the two leads respectively. Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto for Liden Films, the new reboot will also feature Terumi Nishii handling the character designs, Hideyuki Kurata will be handling the series composition, and Yu Takami has signed on as composer. If you wanted to seek out Rurouni Kenshin's origiinal anime ahead of the new series, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. The series is described as such:

"Welcome to the Meiji Era. Japan is a land experiencing times of troubled peace and renewal after a long and bloody civil war. Swords and killing are outlawed, but all is not as well as it would seem. Lurking in the shadows are many survivors of the revolution awaiting their chance for vengeance. Only the former government assassin, Kenshin Himura can keep the peace. Kenshin gives up the life of 'Battousai The Man Slayer' and sets off as a lone wanderer. His travels lead to the Kamiya Dojo where he discovers the chance to start life over."

How do you feel about Rurouni Kenshin coming back with a new reboot anime? What are you hoping to see in the new series when it hits next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!