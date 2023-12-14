Sailor Moon Director Wins Harassment Lawsuit Against Crazed Fan

Becoming a known name in the anime industry is a dream for many creators, but its one that can also turn into a nightmare. Legendary director Kunihiko Ikugara has been dealing with a campaign of harassment, and a lawsuit, that accused the creator of plagiarism for his work on Sailor Moon and Revolutionary Girl Utena. With the lawsuit against Ikugara now at an end, the anime director is at ease thanks to the win in court and the harassment campaign having been brought to a close.

The incident first began in April of last year, wherein Ikugara had received messages from the harasser who believed that the director had stolen her work. After stating that this was not the case, as Kunihiko clarified that the woman's art looked nothing like his own, the director became the target of a harassment campaign. Starting a band with several voice actors that he worked with over the years, Ikugara discovered that the woman was sending a large number of emails to Kunihiko's sponsors and clients stating that he was a plagiarizer. Later that same month, Kunihiko reached out to the police to see what could be done and had to cancel one of the band's live shows thanks to security fears.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Sailor Moon Trial Comes To A Close

Shockingly enough, the woman continued to send emails to Ikugara's sponsors even once the lawsuit had been put into place. As Kunihiko stated, the defendant was seeking to harm his financial standing, "It's natural for my sponsors and clients to distance themselves from me because they think I have a problem. The defendant knows this very well. It's a cowardly move. There are people out there. They act because they have experienced success somewhere."

Ikuhara had this to say when it came to the case once the trial had ended, "I interpret that almost all of our arguments have been accepted, and I am satisfied with the ruling. The claim that it's a trace is absurd; the lines don't overlap. It's difficult to be creative when things like this happen. The defendant knows that sponsors are essential to our work."

Ultimately, Kunihiko won a claim of 1.21 million yen, which is a little over $8,000 USD for the false claims and the targeted harassment. The harasser might have to pay the fine, but that won't stop her from continuing to spread misinformation. Kunihiko's attorney, Takashi Hirano, originally thought to seek an injunction to stop the harassment but hopes that the verdict will clear Ikugara's name completely.

Via Bengo4