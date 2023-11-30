Sailor Moon Creator Debuts New Artwork in Vogue

Sailor Moon has been around for decades, and Usagi has deserved every moment of limelight she's received. The sailor scout has proven her strength time after time, so it is easy to see why Sailor Moon is considered a legend. We have creator Naoko Takeuchi to thank for the story's debut, and now, the artist has inked brand-new artwork of Usagi for the world.

The piece comes courtesy of Vogue Japan of all place as the magazine just did an interview with Takeuchi. It was there the artist promised to ink new artwork of Usagi for fans, and Takeuchi came through. You can see their new art of Usagi below, and it is downright gorgeous.

Brand new "Sailor Moon" illustration by Naoko Takeuchi from her interview with Vogue Japan pic.twitter.com/8GxxitxssG — Shoujo Crave (@shoujocrave) November 30, 2023

Donning a black-red cape, Sailor Moon can be seen in her traditional sailor uniform. The heroine's hair is pulled into twin tails, and we can see Usagi is wielding one of her holy arms in this shot. And of course, the girl's shoes are spot on with what you'd expect.

It may be hard to believe, but Usagi has been rocking some version of this look since 1991. Takeuchi began their journey with the sailor scouts more than 30 years ago, but time has not dulled Usagi's shine. Takeuchi continues to oversee the magical girl franchise even after all this time. So if you feel a kinship with Sailor Moon, then you can thank Takeuchi for bringing the girl to life.

If you have never checked out Sailor Moon, it is never too late to check out the title. Kodansha Comics oversees the manga's release in the United States, and Sailor Moon can be streamed everywhere from Hulu to Netflix. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Sailor Moon below:

"Usagi Tsukino is a cheerful 14-year-old schoolgirl who often finds herself in unwanted trouble. One day, she saves a talking cat named Luna from some mean kids, and her life is changed forever. Luna gives Usagi a magic brooch that transforms her into Sailor Moon, defender of love and justice! Now Usagi must work with Luna to find the other Sailor Guardians and the Moon Princess, whose Legendary Silver Crystal is Earth's only hope against the dark forces of the evil Queen Beryl!"

