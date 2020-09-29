Sailor Moon Eternal Movie Shares New Stills

✖

Sailor Moon will be returning to anime with two new film projects, and now has shared new stills from the first Sailor Moon Eternal films. Taking the place of the fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal, the revival anime released a few years back, the Dream arc (or otherwise known as the Dead Moon arc) of Naoko Takeuchi's original manga series will be instead adapted into two films. The first film, Sailor Moon Eternal, was initially planned for a theatrical release this September in Japan, but was unfortunately delayed to next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But now that the film is gearing up for a new release in theaters on January 8th next year, with the second film releasing in February, the official Twitter account for the films has released another clean look into Sailor Moon Eternal. These stills shared a peek into a few of the moments from the arc such as Usagi and the others investigating Dead Moon Circus. Check it out:

Kazuko Tadano, character designer from the original Sailor Moon anime in the 90s, has returned to provide the new designs for the Sailors, and thus captures both the nostalgic vibe while also giving the series a major anime upgrade for a new generation. But what do you think of these preview images?

