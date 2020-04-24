New Sailor Moon Movie Shares Gorgeous Trailer, Poster

Sailor Moon Crystal wrapped up its third season back in 2016, and fans have been waiting for quite a while to see the final arc rebooted in very much the same way. But surprisingly, rather than come back for a full season, Sailor Moon Crystal will be debuting a two film spiritual successor taking place of the fourth season dubbed Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE. This two film project will be a dual production between Toei Animation and Studio DEEN, and will be adapting the Dead Moon arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original manga series.

The first Sailor Moon Eternal film is currently scheduled to debut September 11th in Japan (granted if everything works out by the Fall), and Toei Animation recently launched a brand new teaser trailer for the film featuring a mysterious pegasus that fans of the older series might recognize. Not only that, but Toei Animation also showed off a gorgeous new poster.

"Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal" new anime film visual; opens September 11th pic.twitter.com/JLlHFKdfFa — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) April 23, 2020

The release window for the second film in the Sailor Moon Eternal project has yet to be revealed, but original creator Naoko Takeuchi has been credited with supervising this new set of films. Chiaki Kon returns from Sailor Moon Crystal's third season to direct the new films, Kazuko Tadano, character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, servez as character designer, and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) is writing the scripts.

The returning voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal of Kotono Mitsuishi as Sailor Moon, Hisako Kanemoto as Sailor Mercury, Rina Satou as Sailor Mars, Ami Koshimizu as Sailor Jupiter, Shizuka Itou as Sailor Venus, and Misato Fukuen as Sailor Chibi Moon are all confirmed to return. The major new addition revealed in this teaser trailer is Pegasus, and he'll be voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (who you might have heard as Food Wars' Soma).

Are you excited for the new take on this classic anime franchise with Sailor Moon Eternal? What are you thinking of its brand new look so far? Would you have rather have gotten a fourth season of Sailor Moon Crystal instead? Which scenes are you hoping to see with the new movies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

