Here's How Sailor Moon Eternal Compares to the Original Anime

Sailor Moon fans have been waiting for more of the anime franchise ever since the third season of the revival series, Sailor Moon Crystal, wrapped up a few years ago. But rather than return for a fourth season of the anime series, the franchise will instead be returning for a two-film project entitled Sailor Moon Eternal. Scheduled to release in Japan later this Fall (barring any major developments as a result of the novel coronavirus), fans recently got a much fuller look at the first film with a gorgeous trailer and poster. It's here that we got a look at the anime's newest art style that's reminiscent of the original 90s anime.

But how closely do the two compare? A handy comparison whipped up by @artromdee (who you can find on Twitter here) shows just how closely they mirror one another as Sailor Moon Eternal has tapped into the nostalgic character designs of the 90s anime (thanks to returning designer Kazuko Tadano) but updated them with a slick new look. See for yourself below:

While the second film in the project has yet to confirm a release window, the first Sailor Moon Eternal film is currently scheduled to hit theaters in Japan on September 11th. Original series creator Naoko Takeuchi returns to the franchise as a creative supervisor, Chiaki Kon returns from Sailor Moon Crystal to direct the films, and the voice cast from Crystal will be reprising their roles for the film as well!

The gorgeous of the new film is undoubtedly going to be a major hook, but the films will be adapted the Dead Moon arc as well so there will be quite a lot to enjoy! It's clear from just this brief look at the film that there is a lot of attention to detail in giving this nostalgic series a new breath of life, and we can't wait to see how it shakes out!

What do you think of the new take on the Sailor Scouts with Sailor Moon Eternal? Are you excited to see what the two new Sailor Moon films will be bringing to the big screen? Would you rather have had a fourth season of Sailor Moon Crystal instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

