Rumor: Funko To Release Special New ‘Sailor Moon’ Pops

If you are all about Sailor Moon, then you will want to keep an eye on Funko. Rumors about the company’s upcoming line-up are swirling, and it seems some special anime Pops could be coming out soon.

Over on Twitter, anime fans started buzzing when reportedly leaked photos of new Sailor Moon collectibles went live. The collection, which can be seen below, shows off three new anime characters from the shojo classic.

As you can see, the collection is said to be a special 3-pack sold exclusively at Hot Topic. The collection will include Neo Queen Serenity, King Endymion, and Small Lady. Rumors point to the collection going live at the end of January, and fans are saying the pack will cost about $30.

Here is a leaked clearer image of the new #SailorMoon #FunkoPop 3 Pack of Neo Queen Serenity, Small Lady & King Endymion from #HotTopic. Rumors are saying they are coming out the 3rd week of this month and will be around $30 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/TgASHRWbgo — 🌙Sailor🎀Samara❄️ (@Sailor_Samara) January 3, 2018

So far, Funko has yet to show this rumored pack on its blog, but anime fans are refreshing daily for confirmation. Back in September, Sailor Moon did get its second official wave of Pops. The collection included Sailor Neptune, Sailor Uranus, Sailor Saturn, Sailor Pluto, and Sailor Chibi Moon. Fans were also able to get key chains of Sailor Moon and Sailor Chibi Moon if they needed some magic on the go. Two exclusives were also released of Queen Beryl and a glittery take on Sailor Chibi Moon.

If you haven’t already added the first wave of Sailor Moon Pop figures to your collection, you can currently get Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Venus and Artemis, Tuxedo Mask, Sailor Moon with Luna, and Sailor Jupiter on Amazon for less than $9 each.

