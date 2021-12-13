Sailor Moon Animation Gives Our Heroine the Best Transformation Sequence

One Sailor Moon fan has gone viral for giving the hero the perfect transformation fans have been waiting for! Naoko Takeuchi’s original manga series might have ended its run long ago, but the franchise remains one of the biggest to this day. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another series that ticks so many boxes across many different genres and audiences, and that is one of the major reasons why the franchise still remains one of the most popular ever today. As it gets ready for the future, one fan has a great way to do so in mind.

Sailor Moon’s currently preparing for yet another anime comeback following the release of two of its feature films on Netflix earlier this year, and artist @SailorCrisis on Twitter has gone viral with fans for imagining what the future of the franchise could really look like. Taking inspiration directly from Takeuchi’s manga and heightening it for the modern day, this cool take on Usagi Tsukino’s iconic transformation would be the perfect way for the anime to move forward and yet still maintain that classic aura! Check out the video below as shared by @SailorCrisis on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/SailorCrisis/status/1469807860355899401?s=20

Sailor Moon recently celebrated a major anime comeback with a set of two feature films taking on the Dead Moon arc of the original manga, Sailor Moon Eternal. Following their premieres in Japan, it was teased that there would be another anime continuation of some kind but there has yet to be any word on what this next step of the anime will be just yet. If you wanted to catch up with these new movies, both Sailor Moon Eternal films are now streaming on Netflix. The films are officially described as such:

“The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…”

