Olympics 2021: Team USA Celebrates Katie Ledecky's Gold Medal Win With Sailor Moon Makeover

Team USA has celebrated Katie Ledecky's newest Gold Medal win with a fun Sailor Moon makeover as part of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 event. Although the event is proceeding in a much different way than Tokyo had originally hoped when they first started making plans for their turn hosting the world spanning competition (plans that included far more shout outs to anime and video games than actually came to pass), there's still so much to love about the event for fans of anime as it's not only made cameos, but Team USA went all out with special anime makeovers for their athletes.

Athletes like Katie Ledecky, who got a special Sailor Moon (specifically Sailor Mercury when it comes to the posing) for winning the women's 800-meter freestyle, her final event this time. With a time 8:12.57, Ledecky took her third straight gold medal win (following wins in the Ruo and London games) and seventh gold medal win overall. Now she's become one of the most decorated athletes out there, and it's gone to the next level with this Sailor Moon spin that you can check out below:

Here's a clip of Ledecky's win in action:

The Tokyo Olympics are now underway, and anime fans have seen a number of fun and unexpected cameos from that world with its full debut. This has included not only athletes who have incorporated anime music into their routines such as Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno with her take on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's soundtrack, but the anime music brought into the events through the soundtracks played over each one such as Haikyuu's sudden appearance during the Japan vs. Venezuela volleyball game.

There have been unexpected cameos as well such as Attack on Titan during the archery event, Slam Dunk during the basketball games, an actual appearance from a Gundam, and more throughout the Tokyo Olympics event thus far. Now with this full anime makeover, that's just another fun layer on top of the strange event thus far.