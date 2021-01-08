Sailor Moon Eternal Is Available Now on Netflix

✖

In the name of the moon, you better check out Netflix's new anime movie soon! After all, Sailor Moon doesn't have much time to waste, and her next adventure is going to keep her busy. At last, Netflix has brought the latest Sailor Moon films to its catalog, and you will really want to check them out ASAP.

For those who do not know, Sailor Moon Eternal is the most recent movie to take on the franchise, and the two-part project has been a hit since day one. The film is now available in the United States at last, and it follows Usage on her most ambitious mission yet. So if you want to know more about Sailor Moon Eternal, you can find its synopsis below:

"When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world."

For those confused about the movies and their story, it all comes back to the manga. Sailor Moon Eternal brings the 'Dream Arc' to life as it follows up on Sailor Moon Crystal. The story follows our hero Usagi as she and Chibiusa come into contact with a mysterious Pegasus who asks for their help. The plea comes as a group of villains called the Dead Moon Circus arrives on Earth, and they spread literal nightmares across Japan in a bid to rule Earth.

As this arc continues, Usagi faces her own doubt as her relationship with Tuxedo Mask falters. The Sailor Scouts are forced to reunite once more to save their leader, but this mission will prove to be their most dangerous yet. The 'Dream Arc' is full of drama, so fans of Sailor Moon will surely love this adaptation.

You can stream both parts of Sailor Moon Eternal now if you subscribe the Netflix. The films combine to form season four of Sailor Moon Crystal, so it isn't a bad idea to check out the reboot series if you haven't seen it yet!

What do you think of this latest Sailor Moon outing? Will you be checking out the heroine's new movie?