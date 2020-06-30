Sailor Moon Unveils Official Line of Ethereal Wedding Dresses and Tuxedos

There are few moments in life more memorable than saying "I do", and fans of Sailor Moon will be able to make their nuptials even more unforgettable now. The anime remains a favorite with fans decades after its debut, and Serena has not lost her charm when it comes to romance. After all, an official line of Sailor Moon wedding attire has been announced, and it is downright gorgeous.

The ethereal line is made by Mariarosa, a fashion label in Japan. The brand collaborated with Sailor Moon's creator Naoko Takeuchi to make the magical clothing. The custom line includes six different dresses and a couple of tuxedos which will make your wedding fit for the stars.

(Photo: Marimosa)

Queen Serenity and Serena are the major inspirations for the wedding gowns as their ballgown silhouette is used time and again. The 'Princess Serenity Dress' features intricate beading on the breast with a flowing empire cut. There is also the Sailor Moon dress which is styled as a traditional ballgown with a structured corset bodice and layered skirt covered in Sailor Moon embroidery. You can even get overlays for this dress which turn it into Sailor Moon's red-and-blue outfit.

If you need a tuxedo, the brand has two available that are inspired by the mysterious Tuxedo Mask. The rose does not come included with these suits, but it should be easy enough to snag one before your big day. There are also five dresses available which are based on the other Sailor Scouts including Chibi Moon. The dresses are gorgeous in just about every way... but there is a catch.

Currently, these dresses are not for sale and will not be sold outright. They are available as rentals in Japan for brides to wear on their big day. So if you are set on wearing one of these dresses, you will want to plan on having your ceremony in Japan.

Would you want to wear a dress like this down the aisle? Or do you have a different design in mind? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - Sora News