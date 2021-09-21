Saint Seiya Live-Action Movie Cast Adds Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, and More

Saint Seiya became one of the biggest anime series after its debut in the 1980s, and Hollywood is ready to take a crack at the IP. Not long ago, a report went live detailing the industry’s plans for a live-action take on Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya. The project has landed a cast at long last, and it includes top stars like Sean Bean and Famke Janssen.

The report comes from The Hollywood Reporter as the trade learned of the casting recently. Bean and Janssen will be joined on screen by Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos. According to the report, the project is “coming off of wrapping production” so the film is further along than fans knew.

As for the crew, Tomasz Baginski has been tasked with directing the movie. Fans will know the Polish creator for his animation and special effects work on shows like The Witcher. Toei is producing the movie with assistance from Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Andy Cheng will act as fight coordinator following his work on Marvel’s latest film. You can find his work in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which is in theaters now.

Little is known about the movie in an official capacity, but this report suggests Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya will be an origin story. Mackenyu will play Seiya, the franchise’s main hero. The movie will follow the boy after he awakens a rare cosmic power, forcing Seiya to combat literal gods. He will be introduced to a girl named Sienna who is struggling to control her own powers, and Seiya will have to decide whether to kill or protect her as forces beyond their control implode.

For those unfamiliar with Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, the series began in 1986 under creator Masami Kurumada. The title, which was published by Shueisha, ran for four years and spawned years of anime. Saint Seiya‘s fantastical story was one of the first to become popular overseas in the ’90s, and its movie has been a long time coming. Most recently, Knights of Zodiac came to life with the anime Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya in 2019 as a reboot of the series.

What do you think of Hollywood's plans for Saint Seiya? Are you ready to check out this live-action adaptation?