Netflix’s Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Shares Part 2 Release Date

Masami Kurumada’s Saint Seiya is one of the most popular action franchises in the world, and it’s been experiencing a revival as of late with a crop of new projects that have popped up in the last couple of years. One of the more interesting leading the pack was a completely CG animated remake of the series debuting with Netflix. But the unexpected aspect of this debut, however, was that it premiered with only six episodes available. Luckily, it won’t be too much of a wait to see the next batch as Netflix has revealed the release date for Part 2.

The official Netflix Japan Twitter account announced that Part 2 of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya will launch worldwide on January 23rd. The account also shared some new images previewing what’s to come in the next six episodes.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is directed by Yoshiharu Ashino (Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) for Toei Animation, and Eugene Son serves as story editor and writer, Terumi Nishii is handling character design, and Takashi Okazaki is designing the armors for the series.

The Japanese voice cast includes Masakazu Morita as Pegasus Seiya, Takahiro Sakurai as Dragon Shiryu, Hiroaki Miura as Cygnus Hyoga, Satomi Satou as Andromeda Shun, Katsuyuki Konishi as Phoenix Ikki, and Fumiko Orikasa as Saori Kido. The English dub cast includes Bryson Baugus as Seiya, Blake Shepard as Shiryu, Patrick Poole as Hyoga, Luci Christian as Shun, Adam Gibbs as Ikki, and Emily Neves as Saori.

Netflix officially describes the series as such, “Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.”