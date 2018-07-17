Everything Anime Fans Need to Know About SDCC 2018

Anime Expo may be over, but the convention circuit isn’t done with anime. In a matter of days, Comic-Con International will land in San Diego, and the event has some big things in store for anime lovers.

If you’re planning on going on SDCC, then ComicBook.com is here to give you the low-down on the must-see anime moments. Heroes like Goku and Izuku Midoriya will be living it up at the convention, and fans won’t want to miss their big events! You can also check out the convention’s full schedule here!

Dragon Ball Super Tour Begins!

It’s finally here! The official North American tour for Dragon Ball Super is kicking off, and it will all begin at SDCC. The massive convention will host the tour’s first date, giving fans an exclusive look at some of the franchise’s games and collectibles. Plus, there will be selfie spots around SDCC, so here’s your chance to snap a photo with Vegeta.

Check out the tour at the Marriott Marina Terrace between July 19th and July 22nd with preview night on July 18th .

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Sneak Peek

Of course, Dragon Ball Super will have something special in store for SDCC fans. This year, the anime is taking over Hall H as the English dub stars of the show sit in on a panel. The big stage will also share a super exclusive look at Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the anime’s first film.

The big panel kicks off on Thursday, July 19th at 2:15 p.m. PST.

Kohei Horikoshi Comes to America!

My Hero Academia is going beyond at SDCC this year. Not only will Viz Media be hyping the series at their booth, but the company is bringing its creator to San Diego for his first North American appearance. Kohei Horikoshi will do two panels at SDCC this year, and My Hero Academia will be screening its first feature film at the convention as well.

Horikoshi’s panels will take place over two days. The first kicks off on Saturday, July 21st at 11:15 a.m. PST while the second is slated for Sunday, July 22nd at 11:15 a.m. PST.

Viz, Crunchyroll, and Kodansha Panels

Anime Expo may have roled out a bunch of big acquisition announcements, but North America’s biggest anime brands saved something for fans. Not only will Funimation be present at SDCC, but the folks behind Viz Media and Kodansha will have announcements to make about new titles. Crunchyroll will also have an industry panel, so you will want to peep that stage if you’re ready for anime’s brand-new season.

Viz’s panel will go down on Thursday, July 19th at 2:00 p.m. PST. Crunchyroll will follow on Saturday, July 21st at 8:30 p.m. PST while Kodansha goes down on that Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. PST.

Exclusive Merchandise

What is SDCC without some sweet exclusives? Sure, the lines to get these collectibles will be long, but they will be worth it. Funko is going hard with anime exclusives as Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon will get some special POP! figures. Super Saiyan Broly and Dead Yamcha will join the Funko family while Viz Media stocks some exclusive My Hero Academia manga volumes celebrating Kohei-san’s first North American appearance.

You can check out these merchandise venues at the SDCC dealer’s floor which is open between July 19th and July 22nd.

What are you looking forward to this year at San Diego Comic Con this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!