Sand Land: The Series Drops New Trailer

The anime world is still in mourning for legendary manga creator Akira Toriyama, who is responsible for bringing the world the Z-Fighters of Dragon Ball fame. Fans have been able to enjoy a new animated universe from the mind of the deceased creator in Sand Land, and a new trailer has landed to give fans a closer look at what is to come for Beelzebub and company. While the initial episodes focused on the desert locale, the anime world is expanding to show that there is more than meets the eye to this universe.

Hulu and Disney+ might not specialize entirely in the anime medium like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE, but the streaming services are clearly dipping their toes into the water when it comes to all things anime. Sand Land is an exclusive of Disney, joining the likes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Undead Unluck, and Tokyo Revengers to name a few. As anime continues to grow in popularity, the "streaming wars" associated with the medium will continue to heat up in turn.

The Sand Land is Getting Bigger

While Sand Land: The Series might have started by editing the footage from the anime movie that arrived last year, the series is introducing new stories to the Akira Toriyama creation. In the new trailer released by Disney, you can check out what lies ahead for Beelzebub and company as they continue to explore their strange world.

If you want a refresher on the world of Sand Land, here's an official description for the world created by Akira Toriyama, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

Have you been digging the world of Sand Land so far? Do you think the Akira Toriyama adaptation will receive a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Beelzebub.