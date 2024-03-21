Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 Is the Perfect Farewell to Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball Super announced that it would be on an indefinite hiatus following the release of Chapter 103. As the world mourns the passing of Akira Toriyama, anime fans are paying tribute to the artist and wondering what the future holds for the Z-Fighters. Should Chapter 103 be the final chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, there's an argument to be made that it is a worthy stopping point for the story of Goku and his fellow Saiyan combatants and we wanted to dissect that stance.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 103, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. So what makes Chapter 103 feel like a solid finale to Dragon Ball Super? It's certainly one of the biggest fights of the sequel series to date, creating a Super Saiyan brawl on Beerus and Whis' planet. What the chapter also does is bring Goku and Vegeta back to Earth and wrap up several storylines that were presented in the sequel series. It's a happy ending that demonstrates the best, and worst, characteristics of these beloved shonen characters. There is also something to be said that the final panel focuses on Piccolo, Akira Toriyama's favorite character. The image of a smiling Piccolo flying off into the sunset feels very appropriate for a grand finale.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super's Finale

Lest we forget, Dragon Ball Super takes place between the death of Kid Buu and the beginning of "End of Z". This means that the latter is the true ending of the Dragon Ball series as it stands and softens the blow of Super potentially ending here. With Dragon Ball Daima arriving later this year, fans will have another opportunity to say goodbye to Akira Toriyama as the shonen creator was directly responsible for creating the story of the original anime.

Of course, there is one major thread that is left hanging as Frieza remains at large following his dynamic return in the Granolah The Survivor Arc's finale. We might never see a fight between Goku and Black Frieza, but that might be ok. Anime fans also might be able to look forward to an eventual return of Dragon Ball Super's anime as both the Moro and Granolah storylines have yet to hit the anime adaptation.

Do you think Dragon Ball Super's manga should end with its latest chapter?