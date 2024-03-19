Sand Land: The Series Announces Opening, Ending

The anime world, and the world at large, continues to mourn the loss of Akira Toriyama, the man responsible for the creation of Dragon Ball. While Toriyama is perhaps best known for Goku and the Z-Fighters, projects are continuing to arrive from the beloved manga artist as the world prepare for the arrival of the Sand Land anime. Focusing on the son of the devil in a desert locale, Sand Land's upcoming series has revealed its opening and ending themes.

While the Sand Land series will be adapting the events that took place in the movie that hit Japan last year, it is also set to introduce new characters and storylines to the universe forged by Akira Toriyama. On top of the anime series, Bandai Namco is releasing a new roleplaying game that will see players take on the role of Beelzebub to navigate the anime world. While the original manga series didn't have a long run when it debuted in the year 2000, it's clear that Toriyama was looking to expand on the charming series.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Sand Land Opening And Ending Theme

The opening theme is titled "Water Carrier" as performed by Kroi, and the ending theme is titled "Drive My Idea" as performed by Tempalay. At present, there hasn't been word on the future of Sand Land: The Series following the passing of Akira Toriyama, though we would imagine that more anime fans will be giving the show a shot to honor the beloved artist.

The current cast of the upcoming anime includes Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Rao, Cho as Thief, Satoshi Tsuruoka as General Are, and Nobuo Tobita as General Zau with new additions to the TV anime, Mikako Komatsu as Anne, and Ayumu Murase as Muniel. If this is your first time hearing of Sand Land, here's how Disney+ describes the series that is arriving this week on March 20th, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief."

Are you hyped to dive into the world of Sand Land later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Beelzebub.