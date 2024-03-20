Sand Land: The Series Is Now Streaming

The world is still mourning the passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, whose work will live on long into the future. Luckily, anime fans now have the opportunity to honor the deceased manga artist by diving in a world that is far different from that of the Z-Fighters. Sand Land is another of Toriyama's properties that first arrived in the year 2000 and has finally received an anime adaptation that you can stream right now to explore the world of Beelzebub.

Sand Land's initial manga appearance decades ago didn't flesh out Beelzebub's world that much, considering the fact that it was a manga that only had one volume that ran from May to August of 2000. Luckily, Toriyama never forgot about the desert locale as last year saw the release of the first movie of the franchise in Japan. While the new series that is available to stream will take footage from the movie to bring fans back to the Sand Land, it is also planning to release further episodes that will take viewers past the events of the movie. On top of the anime adaptation, Bandai Namco is also planning to release an open-world role-playing game on April 25th, meaning fans can control the son of the devil for themselves.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Sand Land is Now Streaming

Sand Land's first seven episodes can be streamed on Hulu by clicking here, with the additional six episodes to round out the first season set to arrive at a later date. While the first six installments follow the film that dropped last year, episode seven and beyond will chronicle Beelzebub and his allies' journey in unexplored territory. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Sand Land isn't the only "land" that the anime heroes will be checking out.

If you want a refresher on the world of Sand Land, here's an official description for the world created by Akira Toriyama, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

Will you be checking out Sand Land this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Beelzebub.