Sand Land: The Series Trailer, Poster Released

Akira Toriyama's Sand Land is coming back with a new TV anime series, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster! Sand Land had a major revival last year with a full feature film that released through theaters across Japan. While fans in other countries had no gotten the chance to see the new movie for themselves just yet, we'll be getting our chance too with a new TV series now in the works. Adapting both the movie's events and including an original story to boot, Sand Land is ready for its worldwide debut.

Sand Land: The Series is a special TV anime that not only includes episodes breaking up the material from the recent movie, but will also feature a brand new arc that was overseen by the late Akira Toriyama. Hyping up its debut in just a few more days, Sand Land: The Series has debuted a brand new trailer (that you can find in the video above) and a new poster showing off some new story and character additions that will be exclusive to the TV anime version of the franchise.

How to Watch Sand Land: The Series

Sand Land: The Series will be premiering on Disney+ in Japan on March 20th, and it will be streaming in the United States with Hulu. This premiere will include the first seven episodes breaking up the events of the Sand Land movie, and then will kick off a brand new "Angelic Heroes" arc from Episode 8 on that has characters, lands, and story beats from Akira Toriyama himself. The cast for the series includes returning names from the movie such as Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Rao, Cho as Thief, Satoshi Tsuruoka as General Are, and Nobuo Tobita as General Zau with new additions to the TV anime, Mikako Komatsu as Anne, and Ayumu Murase as Muniel.

Toshihisa Yokoshima returns from the movie to direct Sand Land: The Series for Sunrise, with Hayashi Mori writing the scripts, and Yugo Kanno composing the music. The opening theme is titled "Water Carrier" as performed by Kroi, and the ending theme is titled "Drive My Idea" as performed by Tempalay.

