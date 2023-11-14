Scavengers Reign Creators Talk Potential Sequel (Exclusive)

Scavengers Reign's first season introduced animation fans to a world of wonder and brutal horror as a collection of survivors attempted to find a way to escape a terrifying alien world. With the creatures, fauna, and locations of the planet holding their own respective mysteries, the new animated series from Green Street Pictures managed to weave a captivating tale over the course of twelve episodes. In chatting with co-executive producers Sean Buckelew and James Merrill, we here at ComicBook.com were able to talk with them about the possibility of a sequel.

To start things off, we asked James if they could foresee a return to the universe of Scavengers Reign via a spin-off and/or sequel following the first season's arrival on MAX, "Oh absolutely. I do feel like we tried to tell a complete story, not a puzzle box that tries to lure people back. That being said, we do have some big ideas as to what could come next. I hope that we get to do it because we want to explore what comes next. We only saw a little bit of the planet."

Scavengers Reign: Seasons Have Been Mapped Out

Sean Buckelew added to James' thoughts, going so far as to state that Green Street Pictures already had a couple of seasons "mapped out" should Scavengers Reign be renewed, "We have a couple more seasons mapped out and have some very developed ideas for next season should we get to make more. Fingers crossed because we'd like to spend more time with these characters and really see what else the planet has up its sleeve."

All twelve episodes of Scavengers Reign are now available to stream on MAX. If you wanted to learn more about MAX's upcoming animated series, here's how the streaming platform describes Scavengers Reign, "Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued."

What did you think of the first season of Scavengers Reign? Do you think we'll get the opportunity to see this brutal alien world make a comeback in a new season?