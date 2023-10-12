Scavengers Reign Trailer, Poster Released

MAX has seen some big success as of late thanks to its many animated projects. While the streaming service has had its fair share of controversy in the past, a new animated series is aiming to arrive this month that will present a unique world to viewers. Scavengers Reign, a television series focusing on alien worlds the likes of which viewers have never seen, is slated to land on October 19th and has shared a new trailer and poster to give fans a better idea of what’s in store.

Scavengers Reign initially arrived as a short film in 2016 on Adult Swim’s Toonami and was eventually picked up as a series by MAX. Based on the footage shown and the visuals that are featured in these alien locales, it’s clear that the new animated series won’t be pulling any punches when it comes to showing just how scary an alien world can be. The series is created by Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner, and while it might not be billed as a “horror” series, it’s clear that the aesthetic makes it a solid addition to MAX during this year’s spooky season.

Scavengers Reign Is Coming

The first season of Scavengers Reign will consist of twelve episodes, exploring the horrific environment that our characters now find themselves in. The series will star a cadre of characters aiming to survive in this harsh alien landscape including the likes of Azi, Sam, Ursula, and Kamen to name a few. From the new trailer, it seems that the fight for survival will be a harsh one for the characters that make up Scavengers Reign.

If you wanted to learn more about MAX’s upcoming animated series, here’s how the streaming platform describes Scavengers Reign, “Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued.”

Will you be checking out Scavengers Reign when it lands on MAX later this month? What is your favorite original animated series that has been spawned from the streaming service?

